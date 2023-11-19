| Telangana Polls Police Seize About Rs 7 5 Crore From Six Cars In Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:53 AM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Police on Saturday seized about Rs 7.5 crore in cash being transported in six cars at Moinabad area here in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly polls.

Based on information provided by Flying Surveillance Team and the local police, the cars were intercepted and the cash was found in these vehicles, police said.

“We are verifying as to whom it (the cash) belongs,” a senior police official said, adding further investigations were on.