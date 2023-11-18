Nampally Fire accident: Building owner arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Nampally police arrested Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal (53), the owner of the building and businessman who had allegedly stored highly inflammable material and chemicals at building in AC Guards that resulted in fire leading to ten deaths on Monday.

Ramesh Kumar, who deals in chemicals, had kept barrels filled with different chemicals and other liquids in the stilt of the five storied building ‘Balaji Enclave’. On Monday around 9 am, fire broke out in the building reportedly after a short circuit in an electrical meter installed in the stilt. Nine persons had died of asphyxiation and burns the same day while another teenager boy died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

The police had registered a case against Ramesh Kumar, who following the incident reportedly suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital. He was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody by the police.

The police had invoked Sections 304 (ii), 285,286 of IPC and Section 9(B)(b) of Explosive Act.