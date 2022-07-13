Telangana: POLYCET 2022 admission schedule announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The department of Technical Education on Wednesday issued the admission counselling schedule for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 with the first phase commencing on July 18.

According to the schedule, candidates who qualified in the POLYCET 2022 can fill in basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between July 18 and 22.

The certificate verification for candidates who booked slots is from July 20 to 23, while web options can be exercised between July 20 and 25. Seats will be allotted on July 27 and payment of fee and self-reporting through the website by candidates is between July 27 and 31.

The final phase of admission counselling will begin on August 1 and candidates can register and book a slot for certificate verification which is scheduled for August 2. Exercising web options is from August 1 to 3 and seats will be allotted on August 6. Candidates should pay the fee and self-report through the website between August 6 and 10.

All candidates should report to the allotted college between August 8 and 10 and the academic session will commence on August 8 with orientation sessions from August 8 to 16 and classwork will start on August 17.

The spot admissions guidelines for admissions to government and private unaided polytechnic colleges will be announced on August 8. A detailed notification along with instructions will be made available on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in on July 16.

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.