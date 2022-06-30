Telangana POLYCET 2022 results likely on July 13 or 14

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 conducted on Thursday are likely to be declared on July 13 or 14.

A total of 91.62 per cent students have appeared for the entrance test out of 1,13,979 who had registered. The entrance test was conducted in 365 centres across the State.

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.