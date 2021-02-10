Telangana Postal Circle invites applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 40 years, with an SSC or equivalent and who have studied Telugu till class 10 are eligible to apply for the 1150 GDS vacancies.

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Circle issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

Interested applicants may apply online at www.appost.in/gdsonline with an application fee of Rs 100 for each set of five options. Female, transwomen, SC/ST candidates are exempted from this application fee. The last date for application is February 26. For more information, visit www.indiapost.gov.in.

