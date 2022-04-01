Telangana power plants register country’s highest PLF of 73.87 per cent

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Representational Image (Source: TSGENCO website)

Hyderabad: The State-run power plants in Telangana under TSGenco, have registered the highest plant load factor (PLF) in the country for the year 2021-22, with 73.87 per cent PLF. While Telangana secured top position, West Bengal stood second with 72 per cent PLF.

The seventh phase of KTPS registered 83.58 per cent PLF and stood in first place among the power plants with 800 MW supercritical units in the country. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has registered 70 per cent PLF.

The overall central sector recorded 69 per cent of PLF along with the NTPC and other Central power units. Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao congratulated the staff for the achievement.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive year, Rao has been appointed as Chairperson of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC). The SRPC will oversee inter-State power distribution and power bills, grid operation and consumption.

The committee will negotiate with the Centre on power requirements on behalf of member States and inter-State power disputes, officials said.

