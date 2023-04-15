Telangana: Power staff call off indefinite stir from April 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The TS Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) on Saturday agreed to call off their proposed indefinite strike from April 17, following assurance from the State government to give fitment (pay revision) of seven per cent.

After a marathon meeting, the JAC signed papers accepting the seven per cent fitment (basic pay increase), merger of dearness allowance as on April 1, 2022 with basic, and sanction of increments based on service to take the effective increase in pay to about 15 per cent besides agreement on other benefits.

This apart, the employees agreed on the issue of EPF to GPF to be placed in the board meeting and the recommendation will be submitted to the State government. They also agreed for a single master scale for workmen. Other than workmen, artisan personal pay to be merged with basic pay was also agreed upon. Further, the employees also agreed on GO for HRA and CCA on par with the State government to adopt an appropriate ceiling. In total, about 18 demands of the employees were accepted by the government.

Chairman and Managing Director (TS-Genco and TS-Transco) D Prabhakar Rao, CMD (TSSPDCL) G Raghuma Reddy, CMD (TSNPDCL) A Gopal Rao and Joint MD of TS-Transco C Srinivasa Rao held discussions with the JAC leaders for over three hours on their various demands and finally accepted the 7 per cent fitment offered by the power utilities management.

Earlier, the power utilities management held five rounds of talks with the JAC but they refused to accept the 6 per cent fitment offered by them. The employees demanded that the PRC be implemented from April 1, 2022. They also wanted the management to resolve the issues of artisans, EPF and other issues.

The employees staged a maha dharna 20 days ago in the city, seeking pay revision and other demands such as pension and GPF to the employees recruited between 1999 and 2004 on par with the State government employees. JAC chairman P Saibabu, convenor P Ratnakar Rao, co-convenors E Sridhar and BC Reddy were present at the meeting.

