Telangana power utilities BC, OC employees to hold protest against delay in promotions

According to JAC chairman K Kumar Swamy, employees from several departments, including TG TRANSCO, GENCO, SPDCL, and NPDCL, have been waiting for their promotions for over two years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 06:06 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Backward Classes and Other Castes Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to hold a large-scale protest on September 4 to voice its dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay in promotions.

According to JAC chairman K Kumar Swamy, employees from several departments, including TG TRANSCO, GENCO, SPDCL, and NPDCL, have been waiting for their promotions for over two years. Despite multiple requests, the management had not taken any concrete action to resolve their concerns, he said.

The employees are pressing the government for clarification on two key issues, the first is the accelerated promotions granted to SC and ST employees in 2014. The second is to ensure the seniority of the employees who were selected through direct competitive examinations on the basis of merit and promote them further. They argue that these promotions were awarded without a proper assessment of representation in the feeder cadre, which has disrupted the seniority of BC and OC employees. The employees are demanding a review of these promotions.

“We are calling for corrective measures to ensure that BC and OC employees who were negatively affected by these decisions receive the promotions they rightfully deserve,”Kumar Swamy said. The JAC has requested the management of power utilities to review the promotions given in the four public sector undertakings since formation of the State in June 2014 as per the directions of the High Court.

In 2018, the High Court ordered the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to review all the promotions made in government departments and public sector organizations since 2011 by calculating the representation of SC and ST employees in each cadre and give promotions to the lost BC and OC employees.

As per the orders of the High Court, the Telangana government issued orders to all government departments and public sector organizations in 2019 and issued orders to review the promotions and give promotions to the BC and OC employees who have lost their representation in the promotions made after June 2, 2014.

As part of that, Telangana General Administration Department, Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University, Police and other departments reviewed the promotions. However, the contempt of court case related to the division of employees between the states of AP and Telangana in the power companies has not been implemented even today due to the reasons that are pending in the Supreme Court. Hence, to exert pressure on the State government to implement the court orders, the JAC was holding a State wide protest on September 4, Kumar Swamy said.