Telangana powerlifter Sukanya wins gold in South Africa

Hailing from Mahabubabad, Warangal, Sukanya lifted a total of 135 kg, claiming the top spot in the women’s 76kg category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 11:23 PM

Telangana's Sukanya Tejavath after her gold medal win in South Africa.

Hyderabad: Telangana powerlifter Sukanya Tejavath displayed excellent performance to bag a gold medal in the South Africa Potchefstroom Powerlifting Competition in South Africa on Sunday.

Hailing from Mahabubabad, Warangal, Sukanya lifted a total of 135 kg, claiming the top spot in the women’s 76kg category.