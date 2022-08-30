Telangana: Preliminary key for police constable recruitment test released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Tuesday released the key for preliminary written test conducted for the direct recruitment of 15,644 vacancies of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable (Civil) or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise (P&E) constables. Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said the preliminary key was made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in from August 30.

Candidates, who attended the test across the State on Sunday, may submit objections, if any, on the key for each question individually in the prescribed web template made available to them in their respective accounts from 8 am on August 31 to 5 pm on September 2, 2022 by uploading supporting documents, material in pdf or jpeg format, as attachments.

He said that every individual question objection has to be submitted separately, by mentioning details in the prescribed proforma. Objections with insufficient or irrelevant information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard, Rao said.