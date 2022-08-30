Telangana: Second year Inter supplementary results declared

Hyderabad: A total of 47.74 per cent out of 1,02,236 students who appeared for the second-year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 general stream, have passed.

The results of the supplementary examinations declared by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel here on Tuesday were made available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ .

In the case of vocational stream, 12,053 students appeared and 65.07 per cent have passed supplementary examinations.

Students can download and take a colour print out of the online memorandum of marks from the Board’s website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Candidates who wish to apply for recounting or re-verification cum the scanned copy of valued answer script must pay Rs.100 per paper for recounting and Rs.600 per paper for scanned copy-cum- re-verification of answer book. The applications can be submitted on the BIE website between September 5 and 8.