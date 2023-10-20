Telangana Premier Golf League: Chargers, Stingers have good day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Antum Chargers and Celebrity Stingers had a good outing winning full points in the fourth round of the Telangana Premier Golf League at the Hyderabad Golf Course

Hyderabad: Antum Chargers and Celebrity Stingers had a good outing winning full points in the fourth round of the Telangana Premier Golf League at the Hyderabad Golf Course, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Though MYK Strikers (35.5 points) remained in the lead, their advantage was reduced after they took just five points against Team TeeOff. The Strikers are at the top of Group B, with the Stingers leading in C, and Chargers ahead in A.

The top eight teams progress to the quarterfinals after the singles competition on Saturday this week. The Deccan Nawabs scored six points in the fourth round, moving ahead of the Avengers (20) into second in Group A at 25.5 points. In the B Group, TeeOff is lying second at 28.5 points.

In Group C, the Villagio Highlanders (24) overtook the Sreenidhian Thunderbolts (21.5) into second place. The Thunderbolts paid the price for drawing a blank against the Stingers. Highlangers split points against the Oorjita Eagles, winning four points each.

Group D is in the throes of an intense battle. The top three teams are separated by just 2.5 points, ensuring that the Singles on Saturday remains a tense affair. Arya Warriors won five points, enough to stay ahead in the group at 29.5 points. The Apollo Cancer Crusaders snatched seven points, moving to second at 27.5 points. The Lahari Lions are tapping on their heels with 27 points.

