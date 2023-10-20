World Tour Tennis: Sai Karteek pair enters final

The Indian duo rallied from a set down to defeat the fourth seeded duo of Vishnuvardhan and Siddhanth Bantia 3-6, 7-6(10-3) 13-11

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner Manish Sureshkumar continued their good run as they entered the final in the men’s doubles event at the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures, being held in Dharwad, on Friday.

The Indian duo rallied from a set down to defeat the fourth seeded duo of Vishnuvardhan and Siddhanth Bantia 3-6, 7-6(10-3) 13-11.