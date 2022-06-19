Telangana procures 5 MT of paddy in Rabi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has, so far, procured nearly five million tonnes of paddy worth Rs 9,726 crore from over nine lakh farmers during the Rabi season.

Last year (2020-21), the State government had procured 14.1 million tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 26,610 crore from over 21 lakh farmers, according to an official release issued on Sunday. The government has purchased over 55 million tonnes of paddy worth Rs 98,000 crore from farmers in the past seven years.

Telangana, which is fast reaching the top position in the country in paddy cultivation by overtaking Punjab, has become the ‘granary of India’ with the measures being taken for farmers’ welfare in the last eight years, it said.

The TRS government had distributed 10-12 kg rice per month for free to ration cardholders during the Covid-19 pandemic, for which it spent over Rs 720 crore. Similarly, an additional 10 kg per month was given to them from June 2021 to April 2022, costing Rs 421.33 crore, it added.