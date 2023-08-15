Telangana: PSUs celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

TSNPDCL Chairman recalled that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana overcame the power crisis and became a power surplus State

08:44 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in various public sector units in the State on Tuesday.

Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao, who hoisted the National Flag at the company’s corporate office at Hanamkonda, exhorted employees to rededicate themselves with greater vigour to the service of the nation to realize the aspirations of people. He recalled that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State overcame the power crisis and became a power surplus State.

TSSPDCL Staff celebrates Independence Day

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by brave freedom fighters who fought for our freedom. Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the power utility, he said the employees should work towards the growth of the organisation. He appreciated the employees and technical staff for restoring power at the shortest possible time during heavy rains that hit the State last month causing huge damage to electric equipment.

Singareni Staff to get Bonus Before Dasara: CMD

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar announced that Rs. 700 crore would be distributed among employees and workers as bonus before Dasara festival. Addressing employees after hoisting the National Flag at the Singareni Bhavan, Sridhar said the company had been contributing to the country’s development and improving its efficiency every passing year. The company was working with a goal to achieve the target of Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the current fiscal, he said.

