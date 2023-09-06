| Telangana Pumps Under 3 More Stages Of Prlis To Be Operational By October

Telangana: Pumps under 3 more stages of PRLIS to be operational by October

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave his nod for lifting water up to the Karvena reservoir by completing related works in a time bound manner

6 September 23

Hyderabad: The pump houses at three more stages of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation Scheme’s drinking water component will be made operational in the next two months time, according to the project officials.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave his nod for lifting water up to the Karvena reservoir by completing related works in a time bound manner.

The wet run of the Narlapur pump house scheduled for commissioning by the Chief Minister on September 16, will facilitate the lifting of Krishna water by 9.2 metres. It will help support the drinking water supply to the villages under the Narlapur reservoir with a gross storage capacity of 6.40 tmc. In the second phase, the dry run and wet run will be taken up within a month’s time at Yedula pump house.

In the third phase water pumped into Vattem reservoir (16.40 TMC). By the end of October October water will reach the Karvena reservoir (19 TMC gross storage capacity).

They also informed that issues coming in the way for according the environmental clearance for the irrigation component of the project have been ironed out by complying with the norms of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC).

The government is hopeful of receiving the environmental clearance very soon. It would facilitate stepping up of the pace of works in progress in different packages of the project.