Major milestone: Govt hospitals in Telangana conduct 76.3 pc deliveries

Conducting such a large chunk of deliveries, and in the process bettering private hospitals, is no mean task and reflects the increasing trust on state-run health care facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another major milestone in the health sector, for the first time, government maternity hospitals have successfully conducted 76.3 per cent of deliveries across Telangana in the month of August. Conducting such a large chunk of deliveries, and in the process bettering private hospitals, is no mean task and reflects the increasing trust on state-run health care facilities.

Several districts in Telangana outperformed the state-wide average of 76.3 per cent in August. The top performing districts, in terms of percentage of pregnancies in government hospitals include Narayanpet (89 per cent), Mulugu (87 per cent), Medak (86 per cent), Gadwal (85 per cent), Bhadradri Kothagudem (84 per cent) and Vikarabad (83 per cent). The lowest performing districts (in terms of handling pregnancies) include Mancherial (63 per cent), Nirmal (66 per cent), Medchal and Karimnagar (67 per cent).

“We have travelled a long way from 2014 when the percentage of monthly deliveries in government hospitals used to hover near to 30 per cent. At that time, a majority of the deliveries were handled by private maternity centres. Today, however, things are different,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, during a review meeting with senior health officials, said.

Registering a steady growth in conducting pregnancies in government hospitals has been a trend in the last few years in Telangana. After the launch of KCR Kits and financial linked-benefit scheme, the percentage gradually started increasing from 31 to 60 per cent and now to 76.3 per cent.

Successful upgradation of medical infrastructure, including establishment of upgraded NICU/ SICU facilities for preterm babies, have also gone a long way in encouraging couples to opt for government hospitals.

The Health Minister directed officials and health care workers to ensure that not a single pregnant women, who is coming to a government hospital, has to go to a private facility to avail healthcare services. “We have ensured high end maternal services are available at every level in Telangana, Pregnant mothers must be provided with all possible support at government hospitals,” he said.

Also Read Telangana government hospitals achieve record 72% deliveries in July