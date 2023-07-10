Telangana: Puvvada distributes learning licenses to youths in Khammam

Politicians have to gain public trust by serving the people but not by targetting their political opponents, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over learning licenses to youngsters in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Politicians have to gain public trust by serving the people but not by targetting their political opponents, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Referring to the remarks by Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who derided the Minister’s public interaction programme ‘Vaada Vaada Puvvada’, the Minister said many issues have been resolved in the programme and the name Puvvada remains in the hearts of the people.

Ajay Kumar advised the Congress leader to stop doing dirty politics in Khammam but serve the people to win their hearts. He distributed learning licenses being provided free of cost through Puvvada Foundation here on Monday. He said every youngster who drives a vehicle on the roads must get a driving license. The number of vehicles has increased tremendously in the recent past and the number of people driving the vehicles has increased fourfold.

Keeping that in mind, youths who have completed 18 years of age were being given learning licenses. Many people neglect to take it due to the long waiting time to get the license and many people have lost their lives in accidents as they lacked knowledge of road safety. Hence youths in Khammam were being given training on road safety along with learning licenses, the minister said adding that providing driving license to youngsters was one of the many programmes that gave him a lot of satisfaction.

So far 259 learning licenses have been issued since the launch of the programme on July 7.

Mayor P Neeraja, RTO T Kishan Rao, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS leader Gundalar Krishna and others were present.

