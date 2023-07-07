Free license mela by Puvvada Foundation launched in Khammam

The mela is being organised with the intention that everyone in the society should have a driving license to build an accident free society, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar hands over learning licenses to youth in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has inaugurated the 79-day free driving license mela being organised under the aegis of Puvvada Foundation here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said the mela was being organised with the intention that everyone in the society should have a driving license to build an accident free society. The license mela was started with the suggestions from Minister T Harish Rao, he informed.

Ajay Kumar said that the mela would be conducted till Sep 23 and asked people in Khammam Assembly constituency to make use of the opportunity. The foundation would bear the cost of the license for everyone with above 18 years of age.

Driving vehicles without license was a legal offense. Driving vehicles without proper knowledge one would endanger his or her life as well as those moving on the roads. Everyone above 18 years of age must obtain a driving license and learn the basics of road safety.

First learning license and then permanent license would be given, after booking a slot at VDO’s Colony camp office, the applicant has to take a photo at the RTA office, sign it and get the respective learning license document again at the camp office, Ajay Kumar said.

Special training classes would also be organised for the youth who have obtained the learning license. Youth would be educated about traffic signals, traffic and driving rules along with creating awareness on road safety measures, he said.

Rs 74 crore revenue from fancy numbers

Ajay Kumar informed that when he took charge as the minister, only the minister had the authority to reserve fancy registration numbers, but keeping in mind the revenue potential, fancy numbers were being reserved through online e-bidding across the State.

As a result the transport department earned Rs 74 crore last year only through fancy numbers, he said expressing confidence that the revenue would cross Rs 100 crore this year. All the services offered by the department were made available online.

Also Read Telangana: One more park to be developed at Gollapadu channel area in Khammam