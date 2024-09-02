Telangana rain: Irrigation projects in Nirmal receive copious inflows

District receives average rainfall of 86 mm, with Pembi mandal recording the highest of 145 mm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 01:27 PM

Kaddam Narayana Reddy project. Photo: File

Nirmal: Irrigation projects received copious inflows following heavy rain in upstream areas, with a downpour continuing to lash the district for the second day on Monday.

The Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre recorded 51,067 cusecs of inflows. The water level reached 691.450 feet as against the storage capacity of 7.603 tmc. Surplus water was discharged by lifting 10 gates and the project recorded outflows of 83,250 cusecs.

The Swarna project saw inflows of 8,000 cusecs, with the water level reaching 1,180 feet as against the storage capacity of 1.484 tmc. Surplus water was discharged and the project recorded an outflow of 20,180 cusecs.

Other projects, too, received bountiful inflows. Farmers expressed happiness over the downpours.

Incidentally, Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 86 mm, with Pembi mandal receiving the highest of 145 mm. Nirmal Rural, Soan, Mamada, Khanapur and Kaddampeddur mandals saw over 100 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 925 mm as against the normal of 724 mm from June 1 to September 2, indicating an excess of 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall in Mancherial district was 55 mm. Dandepalli mandal recorded the highest of 99 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 839 mm as compared to 784 mm — an excess of 7 per cent.

The average rainfall of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts was 49.4 mm and 48.5 mm, respectively.