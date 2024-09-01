Telangana Rains: CREDAI issues orders to halt construction activities for next 48 hours

In a statement, the confederation said the urgent measure was intended to relocate onsite labourers to safer areas in response to the red, orange, and yellow alerts issued for heavy rainfall across Telangana

Representational Image

Hyderabad: CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, on Sunday advised its members, developers and anyone engaged in construction activities to stop all construction work for the next 48 hours.

An advisory was also issued by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of MA&UD & Director General (NIUM), emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of all construction labourers.

GHMC officials weare instructed to inspect and evacuate individuals from old and dilapidated buildings and to monitor Nalas, issuing public warnings to avoid any potential incidents.