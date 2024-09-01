Telangana Rains: Nirmal Collector tours flood-affected areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 06:20 PM

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav interacts with people of GNR Colony in Nirmal

Nirmal: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav asked the officials to be cautious of heavy rains lashing the district and directed to shift people from low-lying areas for safety. She toured flood-affected GNR Colony here on Sunday.

Abhilasha ordered the officials to keep a watch on streams, irrigation tanks and rivulets with the district seeing heavy rains. She stated that surplus water was being discharged downstream by lifting two gates of the Swarna project in Sarangapur mandal. She told the officials to take steps to prevent problems for people residing in low-lying areas.

The Collector further said a control room, 63056 46600 was established and advised the flood-affected people to report their problems. She wanted officials of the revenue, police, NPDCL, municipal and irrigation departments to be accessible to the public round the clock.

Meanwhile, 40 families were evacuated from GNR Colony as a precautionary measure and were provided shelter in a private college of the town.