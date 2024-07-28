Telangana Rains: Singur project starts getting inflows

The multipurpose project was receiving 3,377 cusecs. The project had 14.32 TMCft of water against its full capacity of 29.91TMCft on Sunday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 11:47 AM

Sangareddy: The hopes of farmers in the district were revived as the Singur reservoir, built across river Manjeera at Singur in Pulkal mandal, started receiving moderate inflows from upstream owing to rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The project has 40,000 acres of ayacut. The farmers have been waiting for the release of the water to take up paddy transplantation.