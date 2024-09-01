Telangana Rains: Thousands of vehicles stranded on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Kodad and surrounding areas, leading to severe disruptions in transportation and daily life.

The National Highway No. 65 has been severely affected, with thousands of vehicles stranded as streams and rivers overflow, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill. In some areas, water is flowing over the highway, making it impassable.

In a dramatic rescue operation, 30 passengers were saved from a bus caught in the swirling waters of the Paleru stream at Nallabandagudem village. The swift response of emergency services ensured that all passengers were brought to safety.

Both the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have suspended bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Kodad due to the dangerous conditions. The swollen Chimiryala Vagu on the inter-state border has also impacted traffic on the highway.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. Emergency helplines have been activated to assist those in need. The revenue officials and police of Andhra Pradesh have been deployed on the highway stopping the movement of heavy vehicles and buses in view of the flood risk involved.

Buses bound to Vijayawada from Hyderabad were being diverted from Narketpalli to Guntur. Vehicles from Telangana bound for destinations beyond Vijayawada, especially for those bound for north coastal districts of AP were being diverted through Khammam.