Telangana Rains: Urea stocks exposed to rain water in Huzurnagar

The total extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, but the society had stocks worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs stored in the godown

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 04:58 PM

Representtaional Image

Nalgonda: The heavy rains caused substantial damage in the Huzurnagar area, particularly affecting the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society’s godown.

Rainwater entered the godown at midnight, leading to the loss of scarce urea fertilizer stocks. The total extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, but the society had stocks worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs stored in the facility.

In a related incident, a farm worker named Mamidi Venkateswarlu, along with his wife and two children, narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation in Anataram village of Penpahad mandal.

The roof of their house collapsed while they were inside, leaving them with no time to salvage any valuables, including clothes, rice, and other essential commodities.