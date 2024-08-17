Telangana: Rape, murder of Kolkata’s trainee doctor condemned in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 04:18 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Mancherial unit, officials of medical and health department, students of government medical and nursing colleges condemned ghastly rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in Kolakata, here on Saturday.

They initially took out a rally from IB Chowk to Bellampalli Chowrasta, carrying placards and banners criticizing the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. They raised slogans and blocked traffic at the end of the rally for about an hour, resulting in inconvenience for motorists.

IMA Mancherial district president Dr Ramana and GMC medical superintendent Dr Harishachandra Reddy demanded the government to take stern action against the perpetrator, condemning the incident. They wanted the government to introduce stringent laws to punish offenders of sexual assaults. They said that female students and women employees were feeling insecure now.

The participants later submitted a petition to Collector Kumar Deepak requesting him to take steps to ensure safety of women doctors at workplaces and female students of medicine and nursing courses in colleges.

Dr Bheeshma, superintendent of mother and child hospital, Dr KLN Murthy, Dr Ravi Prasad, Goli Purnachandar, N Srinivas, Swarupa Rani and K Padma, R Keerthi and Y Srinivas belonging to the IMA and many other doctors were present.

Similar protests were witnessed in Bellampalli, Luxettipet, Chennur and mandal centres condemning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Out-patient services were hit, following closure of private hospitals.