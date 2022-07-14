Telangana readies for monkeypox

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Amid the steady rise of monkeypox cases globally, Telangana’s public health wing is in the process of initiating measures to strengthen preparedness in the event of individuals testing positive for this self-limiting disease.

Maintaining that so far there has been no instance of monkeypox in the State, senior health officials here pointed out that given the global spread of the disease, which has been already reported in nearly 50 countries, it was better to be prepared.

Since this January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has started reporting cases of monkeypox and as of June 22, a total of 3,413 cases were reported from 50 countries.

As part of its efforts to be prepared to handle monkeypox, the State’s Health Department is in the process of finalising training and orientation programmes for healthcare workers, including paramedics, nurses, doctors and disease surveillance teams. They will be trained in identifying signs and symptoms, screening at entry points in airports, diagnosis, treatment, contact tracing and other measures related to disease surveillance.

Guidelines and advisory on training and strengthening preparedness from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) will also be followed. To manage monkeypox cases, there is a need to isolate patients till they are fully treated, and authorities are in the process of identifying such centres. Plans are also afoot to frame therapies and monitoring protocol for patients.

Specific government hospitals will be identified, just like Gandhi Hospital was identified for Covid-19 infections, so that prompt support can be given to patients. Screening and testing of all the suspect cases at entry points and even within the community will be taken up.

In a gist

Smallpox vaccines can provide protection from monkeypox

Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms last for 2-4 weeks

Case fatality ratio around 3-6%

Spreads through close contact with infected person/animal

Spreads between individuals through close contact with lesions/rashes, body fluids, respiratory droplets, contaminated materials