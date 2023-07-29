Telangana recovers as rains cease; Rescue and relief operations intensify

Telangana is gradually returning to normalcy as the torrential rains, which wreaked havoc across the state, have finally come to a halt. With the skies clearing up on Friday, rescue and relief operations have entered a critical phase to aid those affected by the devastating floods.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is gradually returning to normalcy as the torrential rains, which wreaked havoc across the state, have finally come to a halt. With the skies clearing up on Friday, rescue and relief operations have entered a critical phase to aid those affected by the devastating floods.

However, the swelling of the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam, which is close to crossing the danger mark is causing concern. As a precautionary measure, more than 9,000 people from over 10 mandals have been evacuated to safer areas. Currently, the Godavari River has already crossed the critical 55.7 ft level.

While the entire government machinery swung into action to take up relief operations, authorities in the State capital are yet to declare the toll in the deluge that gripped the State. An unofficial estimate is that the death toll could be around 15 to 18, though various media organisations have reported higher figures. Officials are actively verifying the reported fatalities to ascertain the accurate count.

If people all over the State breathed a sigh of relief, those living in low-lying areas, especially downstream areas of Bhadrakali lake in Warangal city continued to be worried as the lake bund breached. Consequently, people residing in low-lying areas have been promptly evacuated to prevent casualties.

With the rains finally subsiding, rescue and relief operations have gained momentum all over the state. The government and rescue agencies are working tirelessly to provide aid to those affected. As the floodwaters gradually recede in some areas, authorities are directing their efforts towards rehabilitation and reconstruction. Statewide relief operations were launched, focusing primarily on crucial tasks such as clearing the accumulated silt on roads, repairing damaged infrastructure, ensuring supply of potable water and implementing necessary sanitation measures.

The Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao held a teleconference with authorities in districts to take stock of the situation and instruct them to prevent any loss of life. He had also assured that all available resources will be deployed to restore normalcy as quickly as possible. All leaves of government officials have been cancelled. The Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari also held a conference with district collectors and additional collectors asking them to take up relief measures on a war footing.