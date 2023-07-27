Extremely heavy rains lash Telangana, 650mm in Mulugu; several areas flooded

The impact of the rain has been heavy on irrigation projects and reservoirs, with several reservoirs overflowing and flooding surrounding regions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Extremely heavy rainfall has been lashing several parts of the State since last night, with Laxmidevipeta in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu recording the highest rainfall of 649.8mm by 8 am.

Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has recorded 616.5mm so far. Chelpur and Regonda of Bhupalpally recorded 475.8mm and 467mm respectively, while Karakagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has registered 390.5mm.

While the erstwhile Warangal is bearing the brunt of the extremely heavy rains, the intensity of the incessant downpour has not been less in the erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam districts.

Most districts have registered above 100mm of rainfall, with a majority recording over 150mm. In the State capital, Miyapur in Serilingampally mandal has recorded 65.8mm.

The impact of the rain has been heavy on irrigation projects and reservoirs, with several reservoirs overflowing and flooding surrounding regions.

A bulletin from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad at 7 am said heavy to very heavy rains were expected in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhongir.

Moderate to heavy rains were expected in the rest of the districts. Independent weather analysts including T Balaji, known by his Twitter handle of Telangana Weatherman, have tweeted warnings cautioning of very heavy rains in Hyderabad city and central Telangana. Videos of rivers and water bodies overflowing, roads being cut off and residential areas being inundated are flooding social media.

Water overflowing above the Kadem Reservoir in Nirmal district.

Stay Safe, #Telangana ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MYs0GbhPYG — Mission Telangana (@MissionTG) July 27, 2023