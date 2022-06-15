Telangana reports 205 new Covid infections on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 205 new Covid infections out of which 132 were from areas under GHMC, 39 from Rangareddy and 10 were from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts while the number of Covid infections in other districts remained in single digits.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the cumulative number of Covid infections reached 7,95,008.

On Wednesday, total number of active cases reached 1401 while 63 Covid positive patients had recovered. At present, the cumulative number of recoveries is 7,89,496 with a recovery rate of 99.31 per cent.

The health department conducted 21,070 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 533 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,52,19,844 Covid tests