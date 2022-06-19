| Telangana Reports 236 New Covid Cases 180 From Ghmc On Sunday

Telangana reports 236 new Covid cases; 180 from GHMC on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 236 Covid positive infections out of which 180 were from areas under GHMC, 28 from Rangareddy and 13 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The number of active Covid cases on Sunday reached 2,026 while 122 individuals have recovered today, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 19,715 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 305 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,53,20,109 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,89,680 with a recovery rate of 99.26 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,95,572.