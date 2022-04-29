Telangana reports 32 new Covid infections on Friday

Published Date - 07:57 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 32 positive cases, taking the cumulative number of Covid infections in Telangana to 7,91,978. With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Friday has remained at 4,111, the health bulletin, said.

The health department conducted 13,797 Covid tests on Friday out of which results of 473 samples were awaited. A total 22 individuals had recovered on Friday with a recovery rate of 99.44 per cent while the number active infections in Telangana were at 306.

So far, the health department has conducted 3,46,20,644 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,91,978 have tested positive, 7,87,561 persons recovered.

