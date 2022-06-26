Telangana reports 434 new Covid cases, no fatalities on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 434 Covid positive infections out of which 343 were from areas under GHMC, 34 from Rangareddy and 25 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active Covid cases on Sunday reached 3,762. A total of 285 individuals have recovered on Sunday, taking the overall recoveries to 7,91,182, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department on Sunday conducted 23,979 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 126 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 55,06,211 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,91,182 with a recovery rate of 99.01 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,99,055.