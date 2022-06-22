Telangana reports 434 new Covid infections, no fatalities on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 434 Covid positive infections, out of which 292 were from areas under the GHMC, 71 from Rangareddy and 28 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities reported, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the number of active Covid cases on Wednesday reached 2,680. A total of 129 individuals recovered on Wednesday, taking overall recoveries to 7,90,347, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 27,754 Covid rapid tests, out of which results of 507 samples were awaited. Overall, the health department has so far conducted 3,53,95,475 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,90,347 with a recovery rate of 99.15 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,97,138.