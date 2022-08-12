Telangana reports 476 new Covid cases on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 476 Covid positive infections out of which 239 were from areas under GHMC, 26 infections each from Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday has remained at 4,111 while the number of active Covid cases has reached 3,763.

A total of 984 individuals have recovered on Friday, taking the overall recoveries to 8,20,597 the Covid health bulletin said. The health department conducted 30,205 Covid rapid tests on Friday out of which results of 237 samples are awaited.

Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,69,51,106 Covid tests. The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 8,20,597 with a recovery rate of 99.05 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,28,471.