Telangana reports 49 new Covid positive cases on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a slight increase in daily Covid infections, Telangana on Wednesday reported 49 positive cases, which is the highest in the past one month.

Since the middle of March, the daily Covid positive infections in Telangana have been hovering between 20 and 30 positive cases.

With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Wednesday has remained at 4, 111, the health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 14, 752 Covid tests on Wednesday out of which results of 495 samples were awaited. A total 11 individuals had recovered on Wednesday with a recovery rate of 99.45 percent while the number of active infections in Telangana were at 276.

So far, the health department has conducted 3, 45, 92, 185 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7, 91, 906 have tested positive, 7, 87, 519 persons recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .