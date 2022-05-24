Telangana reports 50 new Covid positive cases on Tuesday

Published: Updated On - 08:58 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: In a slight uptick, Telangana on Tuesday reported 50 Covid positive cases, taking the cumulative number of Covid infections in Telangana to 7,92,948. With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Tuesday has continued to remain at 4,111, the health bulletin, said.

The health department conducted 12,480 Covid tests on Tuesday out of which results of 383 samples were awaited. A total 45 individuals had recovered on Tuesday with a recovery rate of 99.43 per cent while the number active infections in Telangana were at 377.

So far, the health department has conducted 3,49,32,388 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,92,948 have tested positive while 7,88,460 persons have recovered.

