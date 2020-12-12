Telangana reports 635 new COVID cases

The state Health Department informed the coronavirus count in Telangana has increased to 2,77,151 including 2,67,992 discharges.

Hyderabad: A total of 635 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported in Telangana on Friday, the state government said on Saturday.

The state Health Department informed the coronavirus count in Telangana has increased to 2,77,151 including 2,67,992 discharges. The active cases currently stand at 7,670. A total of 1,489 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state till Friday.

Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 96.69 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

With 30,005 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases have risen to 98,26,775, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With 442 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,628.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,59,819. Total discharged cases are at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours.