Telangana reports 710 new infections, four fatalities

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported 710 new Covid infections and four fatalities till Thursday evening, pushing the cumulative number of deaths to 3,747 and the total number of positive cases to 6,34,605. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Thursday was 10,101.

On Thursday, authorities conducted 1,10,355 tests of which results of 1,357 samples are awaited. A total of 808 individuals have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.81 per cent on Thursday.

So far, a total of 2,02,10,338 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 6,34,605 have tested positive and 6,20,757 persons have recovered.

The positive cases reported from the districts included one from Adilabad, 32 from Bhadradri, 71 from areas under GHMC, 19 from Jagtial, six from Jangaon, 12 from Bhupalpally, three each from Gadwal and Kamareddy, 34 from Karimnagar, 80 from Khammam, five from Asifabad, nine from Mahabubnagar, 21 from Mahabubabad, 47 from Mancherial, five from Medak, 26 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14 from Mulugu, seven from Nagarkurnool, 52 from Nalgonda, seven from Nizamabad, 46 from Peddapalli, 19 from Siricilla, 29 from Rangareddy, 10 from Sangareddy, 25 from Siddipet, 28 from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, eight from Wanaparthy, 14 from Warangal Rural, 51 from Warangal Urban and 22 from Bhongir.

