Telangana reports 739 new Covid infections, 377 from Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 739 Covid positive infections out of which 377 were from Hyderabad followed by 60 from Rangareddy, 53 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 26 from Mancherial and 24 from Khammam. The Covid infections in rest of the districts hovered between 10 and 15.

The number of active Covid cases today was 4,686 while a total of 662 individuals have recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 8,04,323, the Covid status bulletin said.

The health department conducted 32,808 Covid tests on Friday out of which results of 473 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,61,95,093 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 8,03,661 with a recovery rate of 98.93 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,12,381.