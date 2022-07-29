Telangana reports 923 new Covid infections on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After a period of six months, Telangana is witnessing a significant surge of daily Covid infections with authorities reporting 923 cases on Friday.

On February 8 of this year, during the third Covid wave driven primarily by the earlier versions of Omicron variant including BA. 1 and BA.2, a total of 1,061 Covid infections were reported in Telangana and since then the daily cases have been steadily on the decline.

Of the 923 daily infections reported today, 366 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 79 in Rangareddy, 59 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 51 from Nalgonda district.

A total of 739 persons recovered on Friday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,09,009 while the cumulative number of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana reached 5, 170.

Other districts that reported significant Covid infections on Friday included 34 from Peddapally, 30 from Mancherial, 28 from Nizamabad, 24 from Yadadri Bhongir, 22 each from Siddipet and Hanmakonda, 20 from Karimnagar while Covid infections from rest of the districts were less than 15.

On Friday, authorities conducted 40,593 Covid tests out of which results of 500 samples were yet to arrive. So far, 3,64,33,441 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.