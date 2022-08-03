Telangana reports 992 new Covid infections on Wednesday

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 992 Covid positive infections taking the cumulative number of active Covid infections to 6,132.

Out of the 992 daily infections, 376 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 65 from Rangareddy, 57 from Karimnagar, 54 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 37 each from Nalgonda and Nizamabad, 32 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Khammam. The Covid infections in rest of the districts in Telangana hovered between 15 and 30.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted 41,182 Covid tests out of which results of 842 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,66,29,003 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.

The total number of recoveries in Telangana on Wednesday was 852 at a recovery rate of 98.77 per cent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana was 8,22,663 while the number of recoveries is at 8,12,420.