Telangana: Repose Mattress inaugurates manufacturing facility in Medchal

Mattress maker Repose Mattress inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Medchal with a capacity to make 6,000 mattresses per month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Mattress maker Repose Mattress inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Medchal with a capacity to make 6,000 mattresses per month

Hyderabad: Mattress maker Repose Mattress inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Medchal with a capacity to make 6,000 mattresses per month. It now has factories in Coimbatore, Pune and Meerut and Ahmedabad.

“In addition to our main factory in Coimbatore in the South of India, the objective of Medchal factory is to engage with new and existing customers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and some parts of Karnataka, MP and Maharashtra,” said S Balachandar, company Managing Director.

The facility can make spring, foam, coir or hybrid models with memory foam, latex or rebonded foam. The sales in the region were Rs 4 crore last year and are hoping to double to Rs 8 crore this year. The company will appoint 100 dealers in addition to the 100 it has in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said Ramanath Bhat, Joint Managing Director.

It is now introducing the SmartGRID mattresses made of hyper-elastic polymers. These mattresses are soft at shoulders and hips area and firm for back support. They have air channels and do not sag over time, said V Balaji, Director Marketing, Repose Mattress.