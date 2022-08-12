Telangana requests KRMB to furnish data for formulating rule curves of reservoirs

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) department, Engineer-in-Chief (General), C Muralidhar requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to furnish data requested for formulation of rule curves of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) reservoirs at the earliest while convening next River Management Committee (RMC) meeting.

In a letter to board Chairman, Muralidhar said it appears that KRMB misconstrued the request of Telangana calling for certain documents and data of Srisailam project as non-cooperation. He clarified that the Telangana government has participated in RMC meetings and expressed its views.

The correspondence between the then State government and Central Water Commission (CWC), and documents of approvals by CWC and Planning Commission etc related to Srisailam project were not available with Telangana which is a direct stakeholder of the project.

For finalising rule levels, the information sought was very much essential as it would have direct effect on the functioning of Srisailam project.

Telangana has repeatedly been stressing that inaction of the Central government in ensuring Clause-V of 1977 Interstate agreement while clearing the Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) and during construction of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator had resulted in creation of exorbitantly large infrastructure at Srisailam enabling Andhra Pradesh to divert huge quantity of Krishna waters to outside basin without any authority or clearance whatsoever.

Since unauthorised diversion to outside Krishna basin was exposed, certain agreed principles to be formulated before going ahead with finalisation of rule curves, he said.