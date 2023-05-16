Telangana: Rescued sloth bear released into Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: A male sloth bear that was rescued from a house in Suryapet district on Sunday has been released into Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Telangana, on Monday.

The sloth bear aged about 10 years was captured by the district forest officer, Suryapet, while it was hiding in a house. The bear was then shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, for a health checkup.

After being put under observation, the zoo veterinary doctors today gave a fitness certificate for the sloth bear to be released into the wild.

As per the instructions of the Telangana Chief Wildlife Warden, the rescued sloth bear was released in the wild area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Achampet, Nagarkurnool district, Nehru Zoological Park officials said on Tuesday.

As the team of forest officials accompanying the bear reached the identified forest area and lifted the cage doors, the sloth bear leapt out of it and scrambled out of it and disappeared into the forest.

