Telangana Residential School students participate in Dabaki art festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Creative pursuits need right encouragement and support system without which many enthusiastic young learners are deprived of an opportunity to excel in the field of their choice. And aspiring to become actors, musicians, artists, singers, etc., continue to be a distant dream for students hailing from the marginalized sections of the society.

However, thanks to the Telangana government, a support system for such young talent to pursue their dreams in the field of art and culture is opening up a whole new world of opportunities and changing the fortunes of poor students studying in Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions.

This was proved by 15 students of Social and Tribal Welfare institutions with participation in Dabaki, art festival at Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills, which had the participation of prominent artists from music, fashion, art, design and dance fields from different parts of the country.

Social and tribal welfare students who participated in the workshop expressed their joy and said it’s a dream come true for them given their humble family backgrounds.

TSWREI & TTWREI Societies Secretary Ronald Rose, congratulated the students and said, “the government of Telangana is committed to producing a new generation of artists from the most disadvantaged sections of the society.” He described it as a big leap for these children in terms of getting their place in art and film industries in future.

Ronald Rose further said the government of Telangana launched specialized fine arts and film technology schools for SC and ST children to provide vibrant platforms to showcase their innate talents and expressed hope that these children would find their names in the list of the most acclaimed artists of the country.

Dabaki is a collaborative community that brings together several artists who come in for culturally rich and immersive experiences from various parts of the country. Special officers from TSWREIS Aishwarya Chakkilam, Gracena Prakash and Dr Pavani Ayinampud participated in the workshop.