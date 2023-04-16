Telangana residential schools become role model for quality education: Jagadish Reddy

G Jagadish Reddy said on Sunday that residential schools set up by the State government had become a role model for quality of education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Sunday that residential schools set up by the State government had become a role model for quality of education in the country.

The newly elected members of district committee of Progressive Recognized Teachers union (PRTU) met the Energy Minister in his camp office here.

Speaking to them, Jagadish Reddy said teachers were playing an important role in creating an educated society. The State government had accorded top priority to education in its agenda and allocated sufficient funds in the budget.

The residential schools set up by the State government in the last eight years have brought a revolutionary change in the education sector, he said, adding that students of government run residential schools and colleges were excelling better than those in corporate schools, he added.

Initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao including Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and others had helped in developing required infrastructure and facilities in government run schools, he said, asking the teachers’ unions to strive to extend quality education to students.