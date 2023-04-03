Era of BRS begins in national politics: Energy Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking at ‘BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam’ held in Angadipeta of Nalgonda district on Monday

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the era of BRS would start soon in the national politics as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was emerging as an irresistible political force.

Addressing the party leaders and members at ‘BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam’ held in Angadipet, Jagadish Reddy said that BRS government brought light into the lives of poor people in the last nine years.

The welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24 hours free power to agriculture sector, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, hike in Aasara pensions, schemes aimed at reviving caste-based professions have changed the socio-economic conditions in the state, he added.

He alleged that the political parties, which have ruled the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for six decades, have failed to develop Telangana.

Stating that Narendra Modi government was trying to create hurdles to the welfare schemes of BRS government as it was unable to digest the increasing popularity of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He alleged that Centre has stopped sanctioning Rs 30,000 crore to the state as the latter had refused to fix meters to agricultural electricity connections.

He said that the leaders of different parties from neighboring state including, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka were voluntarily joining the BRS.

Stating that Congress lost its existence in national politics, he said that BRS was only alternative to the BJP.

Hence, BJP leaders were targetting the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. BRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik was also attended the meeting.