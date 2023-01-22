| Schools Revamped Under Mana Ooru Mana Badi To Be Inaugurated On Jan 30

Schools revamped under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi to be inaugurated on Jan 30

A total of 1,240 schools developed under the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: The government and local body schools which got revamped under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programmes, are likely to be inaugurated on January 30.

A total of 1,240 schools developed under the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure in government schools, will be launched by the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs in their respective constituencies.

The schools were given a major facelift under 12 components – toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture, painting of entire schools, green chalkboard, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated ones, dining halls in high schools and implementation of digital education.

A total of 9,123 schools were selected for the revamp at an estimated cost of Rs.3,497.62 crore under the first phase of the programme.