Telangana: Revanth tries to conceal differences in Congress party

Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

File Photo: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: At a time, when leaders were quitting the Congress party citing unilateral decisions and lack of communication by the State leadership, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said decisions were taken after due consultation with senior leaders in the party.

Responding to the charges levelled by a few leaders, who quit the party recently, citing injustice and lack of recognition, he said it was a general practice by leaders to blame the leadership. Much should not be read into such charges, he said.

Addressing media persons at Choutuppal here on Saturday, the TPCC president said Congress party belongs to the workers and leaders and no individual can dictate terms.

Due importance was accorded to all the leaders and workers, he claimed and said that there was no controversy in his recent comments about Reddy community members were good at leadership.

On the Congress party prospects in Munugode bypoll, the TPCC president exuded confidence that Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy would campaign for the party.

The Bhongir MP had said he had invitation from the party to discuss action plan for Munugode bypoll and that he would not participate in any meeting.

Despite CPI State unit announcing its decision to support the ruling TRS, the TPCC president wanted the former party to extend its support to the Congress and save democracy. Ruling TRS and BJP parties would spend huge money in the election to influence the voters, he accused.

The TPCC president demanded union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare Rs.5000 crore special package for Dindi lift irrigation project and national status for Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project and prove BJP’s commitment towards Telangana.